';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education U-Report E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

Zambia health minister denies corruption charges in court

By Reuters | July 17th 2020 at 01:21:59 GMT +0300

Zambia Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya. [Photo: Courtesy]
Zambia’s Health Minister on Thursday appeared before a Lusaka magistrate and denied four counts of corruption involving alleged purchase of business shares and property with suspected proceeds of crime.

This was the first time Chitalu Chilufya, 47, was asked to enter a plea in court since his arrest by the anti-corruption agency last month. He faces up to five years in jail if convicted.

Chilufya’s arrest is a test of the Zambian government’s willingness to keep a promise to tackle graft amidst increased scrutiny by foreign holders of the country’s massive debt.

The charges against Chilufya cover the period between December 2016 and January 2018.

SEE ALSO: Zambian president pardons gay couple jailed for 15 years

Prosecutors allege that on four separate occasions, the health minister used money believed to be proceeds from crime to acquire property, shares in a tourism firm and a passenger boat from the United Arab Emirates.

The opposition is demanding that he be removed from office so that he does not interfere with the case. But President Edgar Lungu said he should continue working because he is not guilty.

The case also highlights infighting within the ruling party ahead of next year’s elections. Chilufya’s supporters say he is being targeted because he is a potential presidential candidate to replace President Edgar Lungu.

Related Topics
Zambia Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya United Arab Emirates Edgar Lungu
Share this story

MOST READ

LATEST STORIES

Another body retrieved as Sonko calls on mothers to seek help
Another body retrieved as Sonko calls on mothers to seek help

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

The sad sunset days of Ohangla songbird

The sad sunset days of Ohangla songbird
A step at a time, Asbel Kiprop is battling to rise again

A step at a time, Asbel Kiprop is battling to rise again
What Kabogo thinks of President Uhuru

What Kabogo thinks of President Uhuru
Schools turning from goldmine to graveyard of money for investors

Schools turning from goldmine to graveyard of money for investors

Read More

Gabon appoints first woman prime minister amid government shakeup

Africa

Gabon appoints first woman prime minister amid government shakeup

Gabon appoints first woman prime minister amid government shakeup
Tunisian PM resigns triggering political crisis

Africa

Tunisian PM resigns triggering political crisis

Tunisian PM resigns triggering political crisis
South Africa Covid-19 cases surpass 300,000, says health ministry

Africa

South Africa Covid-19 cases surpass 300,000, says health ministry

South Africa Covid-19 cases surpass 300,000, says health ministry
Nigerian virus hunters run hard race against Covid-19’s spread

Africa

Nigerian virus hunters run hard race against Covid-19’s spread

Nigerian virus hunters run hard race against Covid-19’s spread
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.