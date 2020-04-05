';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education U-Report E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

Tunisian PM resigns triggering political crisis

By Reuters | July 16th 2020 at 02:05:00 GMT +0300

Tunisian Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh stepped down on Wednesday, plunging the country into a political crisis as it tries to weather the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fakhfakh presented his resignation to President Kais Saied, a government statement said. Political sources told Reuters Saied had asked him to do so as momentum grew in parliament to oust the prime minister over an alleged conflict of interest.

Saied must now choose a new candidate for prime minister, but parliament is deeply fragmented among rival parties and a failure to build another coalition would trigger an election.

The collapse of Fakhfakh’s government less than five months after it was formed will further delay urgent economic reforms and complicate efforts to handle any new surge in coronavirus cases after Tunisia brought a first wave under control.

Western countries have hailed Tunisia for its comparatively successful transition to democracy since the 2011 revolution that ended decades of autocratic rule despite periodic crises, but many Tunisians are deeply frustrated.

Since the revolution, the economy has stagnated, living standards have declined and public services have decayed while political parties often seemed more focused on staying in office than addressing a long list of problems.

Deep ideological splits in Fakhfakh’s government had made it harder to agree on the urgent economic reforms demanded by foreign lenders to bring Tunisia’s fiscal deficit and public debt into a more sustainable trajectory.

The pandemic has worsened those problems. Tunisia now expects the economy to shrink by 6.5% this year and forecasts a deficit equivalent to 7% of gross domestic product. It has asked four countries to delay debt repayments.

In poorer parts of the country, protests have been building to demand more jobs and state aid to help them cope with the economic fallout, sometimes blockading exports by state industries.

Mouna Kariem, a law professor, said Saied would now have 10 days to name a new candidate for prime minister who would have a month to form a government.

The last parliamentary election in October led to a chamber in which no party held more than a quarter of the seats, complicating efforts to form a stable government.

The biggest party, the moderate Islamist Ennahda, failed in its own attempt to build a coalition late last year and though it joined Fakhfakh’s government it has since been tussling for influence with President Saied.

Fakhfakh’s resignation came as Ennahda sought signatures for a vote of no confidence in the government. If that process had succeeded then it would have given Ennahda, rather than Saied, the right to nominate a new prime minister.

Ennahda’s push for a confidence vote was triggered by a report that Fakhfakh was guilty of a conflict of interest by owning shares in companies that had received state contracts. He denies any wrongdoing.

Two opposition parties, media mogul Nabil Karoui’s Heart of Tunisia and the conservative Karama, joined Ennahda in seeking the vote of confidence in Fakhfakh. By the time he had resigned, they had gathered 105 of the 109 signatures needed to trigger the vote.

Related Topics
Tunisian Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh Elyes Fakhfakh Tunisia PM resigns
Share this story

MOST READ

LATEST STORIES

State drops murder charges against Omar Lali
State drops murder charges against Omar Lali

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Why civil society has no reason to reject the BBI

Why civil society has no reason to reject the BBI
Church that survived three attacks strives to rise again

Church that survived three attacks strives to rise again
What’s on the menu? Hotels serve up deals to woo visitors

What’s on the menu? Hotels serve up deals to woo visitors
Jobs data shows Kibaki was corporate and Uhuru is a hustler’s president

Jobs data shows Kibaki was corporate and Uhuru is a hustler’s president

Read More

South Africa Covid-19 cases surpass 300,000, says health ministry

Africa

South Africa Covid-19 cases surpass 300,000, says health ministry

South Africa Covid-19 cases surpass 300,000, says health ministry
Nigerian virus hunters run hard race against Covid-19’s spread

Africa

Nigerian virus hunters run hard race against Covid-19’s spread

Nigerian virus hunters run hard race against Covid-19’s spread
Police detain two Algerians in anti-terrorism operation in Barcelona

Africa

Police detain two Algerians in anti-terrorism operation in Barcelona

Police detain two Algerians in anti-terrorism operation in Barcelona
Ebola spreading in western Congo with nearly 50 confirmed cases - WHO

Africa

Ebola spreading in western Congo with nearly 50 confirmed cases - WHO

Ebola spreading in western Congo with nearly 50 confirmed cases - WHO
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.