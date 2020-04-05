';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education U-Report E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

Zindzi Mandela tested positive for Covid-19 the day she died

By Mercy Asamba | July 16th 2020 at 11:49:02 GMT +0300

Zindzi Mandela (pictured), the lastborn daughter of South African anti-apartheid hero Nelson Mandela and anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, tested positive for Covid-19 the day she died.

The 59-year-old died in a Johannesburg hospital on Monday morning.

Her son, Zondwa Mandela in an interview with the SABC confirmed that Ms Mandela had tested positive for the virus shortly before her death. But the family is waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of her death.

SEE ALSO: BAT posts Sh2.5 billion after tax profit

“My mother did infact test positive for Covid-19 on the day of her passing, although this doesn’t mean that she died of Covid-19 related complications, but simply that she tested positive for it,” he said.

Zindzi Mandela was born on December 23, 1960. When she was only 18 months old, her father was arrested and convicted of treason.

She first gained international prominence in 1985 when she made a rousing address in Soweto where she read her father’s rejection letter of an offer for conditional release from prison by the then South Africa President PW Botha.

The white minority government offered to release Nelson Mandela from prison if he denounced violence perpetrated by his movement, the Africa National Congress (ANC), against apartheid.

She read his letter at a packed public meeting which was broadcasted around the world.

SEE ALSO: 174 Kenyans stuck in Saudi Arabia repatriated

Zindzi was equally a prominent figure is South Africa’s post-apartheid democracy. She served as South Africa’s stand-in First Lady from 1996 to 1998 until her father remarried former Mozambique first lady Graça Machel.

Upon her death, Ms Mandela was serving as South Africa’s ambassador to Denmark.

She will be laid to rest on Friday.

Related Topics
Zindzi Mandela Nelson Mandela Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Covid-19 Coronavirus
Share this story

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

First vaccine test in US 'revved up people’s immune systems'
First vaccine test in US 'revved up people’s immune systems'

LATEST STORIES

State drops murder charges against Omar Lali
State drops murder charges against Omar Lali

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Why civil society has no reason to reject the BBI

Why civil society has no reason to reject the BBI
Church that survived three attacks strives to rise again

Church that survived three attacks strives to rise again
What’s on the menu? Hotels serve up deals to woo visitors

What’s on the menu? Hotels serve up deals to woo visitors
Jobs data shows Kibaki was corporate and Uhuru is a hustler’s president

Jobs data shows Kibaki was corporate and Uhuru is a hustler’s president

Read More

Tunisian PM resigns triggering political crisis

Africa

Tunisian PM resigns triggering political crisis

Tunisian PM resigns triggering political crisis
South Africa Covid-19 cases surpass 300,000, says health ministry

Africa

South Africa Covid-19 cases surpass 300,000, says health ministry

South Africa Covid-19 cases surpass 300,000, says health ministry
Nigerian virus hunters run hard race against Covid-19’s spread

Africa

Nigerian virus hunters run hard race against Covid-19’s spread

Nigerian virus hunters run hard race against Covid-19’s spread
Police detain two Algerians in anti-terrorism operation in Barcelona

Africa

Police detain two Algerians in anti-terrorism operation in Barcelona

Police detain two Algerians in anti-terrorism operation in Barcelona
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.