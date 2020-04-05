Zindzi Mandela tested positive for Covid-19 the day she died

SEE ALSO: BAT posts Sh2.5 billion after tax profit“My mother did infact test positive for Covid-19 on the day of her passing, although this doesn’t mean that she died of Covid-19 related complications, but simply that she tested positive for it,” he said. Zindzi Mandela was born on December 23, 1960. When she was only 18 months old, her father was arrested and convicted of treason. She first gained international prominence in 1985 when she made a rousing address in Soweto where she read her father’s rejection letter of an offer for conditional release from prison by the then South Africa President PW Botha. The white minority government offered to release Nelson Mandela from prison if he denounced violence perpetrated by his movement, the Africa National Congress (ANC), against apartheid. She read his letter at a packed public meeting which was broadcasted around the world.