';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education U-Report E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

Police detain two Algerians in anti-terrorism operation in Barcelona

By Reuters | July 14th 2020 at 03:35:09 GMT +0300

A police officer gestures during an anti-terrorism operation in Barcelona, Spain, July 14, 2020. [Reuters]
Two Algerian men were detained in an anti-terrorism raid in Spain’s second largest city Barcelona on Tuesday morning, police said.

The two Algerians were part of a cell, under investigation since 2017, which was planning an attack with explosives in Barcelona, the regional Catalan police said in a statement, adding that the cell had now been fully disbanded.

“The investigation has allowed us to identify the areas in which the terrorist cell had planned to act, as well as determine that the group had already begun to gain capacity on how to make explosive devices and how to obtain the war weapons they needed to carry out their attack,” police said.

The activities of jihadist groups remain a top priority for police in Spain after Islamist militants used a van to hit pedestrians in Barcelona’s Las Ramblas boulevard in August 2017 and carried out a follow-up attack in another municipality, killing 16 people in total.

SEE ALSO: Tunisian families battle to repatriate children of jihadists

In May, police arrested a Moroccan man in Barcelona with suspected links to Islamic State who they believed was planning a militant attack.

A total of 16 suspected jihadist fighters have been arrested in Spain from the start of the year until July 5th, according to data from the interior ministry.

Related Topics
Algerians Barcelona Terrorism
Share this story

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

'We have obligation to re-sign Messi', says Barcelona president
'We have obligation to re-sign Messi', says Barcelona president

LATEST STORIES

Daily Covid-19 cases edge close to 500
Daily Covid-19 cases edge close to 500

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

How retaliatory poisoning rapidly drives vultures, predators to extinction

How retaliatory poisoning rapidly drives vultures, predators to extinction
Red alert as blue-chip firms lose shine at NSE

Red alert as blue-chip firms lose shine at NSE
State took the lazy option on schools crisis, experts say

State took the lazy option on schools crisis, experts say

Why time is ripe for Kenya to cash in on new export options ­

Why time is ripe for Kenya to cash in on new export options ­

Read More

Ebola spreading in western Congo with nearly 50 confirmed cases - WHO

Africa

Ebola spreading in western Congo with nearly 50 confirmed cases - WHO

Ebola spreading in western Congo with nearly 50 confirmed cases - WHO
Zimbabwe sacks hospital bosses after firing of health minister

Africa

Zimbabwe sacks hospital bosses after firing of health minister

Zimbabwe sacks hospital bosses after firing of health minister
Counting the burials: Africa scrambles to track Covid-19

Africa

Counting the burials: Africa scrambles to track Covid-19

Counting the burials: Africa scrambles to track Covid-19
Deadly under-the-radar heatwaves ravaging Africa

Africa

Deadly under-the-radar heatwaves ravaging Africa

Deadly under-the-radar heatwaves ravaging Africa
Feedback