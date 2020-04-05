';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education U-Report E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

Zimbabwe sacks hospital bosses after firing of health minister

By Reuters | July 14th 2020 at 01:00:00 GMT +0300

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa at a past address in 2019. Last week he fired the health minister. [File, Standard]

Zimbabwe has fired top executives of the country’s five biggest state hospitals as part of a restructuring exercise, the health services board said, a week after the health minister was dismissed following corruption allegations.

Millions of Zimbabweans rely on government hospitals for healthcare, but the institutions face perennial shortages of drugs and basic equipment. Nurses have been on strike for better pay since June.

Health Services Board chair Paulinus Sikhosana told state broadcaster ZBC on Monday that the dismissal of the chief executives and several directors at state hospitals in Harare and Bulawayo was meant to improve “operational efficiency, effectiveness, accountability”.

“It is part of a restructuring exercise within the ministry (of health),” he said.

SEE ALSO: Huduma centers to be closed down temporarily

Sikhosana did not respond to calls on his mobile phone for further comment.

The dismissals come at a time when Zimbabwe is experiencing an uptick in the number of coronavirus infections. Some 985 people have been infected while 18 have died from the pandemic.

Last week, Obadiah Moyo was fired as health minister by President Emmerson Mnangagwa for inappropriate conduct. Moyo, who has made no public comment since his dismissal, was arrested in June over corruption allegations related to the government’s procurement of some $60 million worth of medical equipment.

Related Topics
Zimbabwe Obadiah Moyo Coronavirus Covid-19
Share this story

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Daily Covid-19 cases edge close to 500
Daily Covid-19 cases edge close to 500

LATEST STORIES

Daily Covid-19 cases edge close to 500
Daily Covid-19 cases edge close to 500

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

How retaliatory poisoning rapidly drives vultures, predators to extinction

How retaliatory poisoning rapidly drives vultures, predators to extinction
Red alert as blue-chip firms lose shine at NSE

Red alert as blue-chip firms lose shine at NSE
State took the lazy option on schools crisis, experts say

State took the lazy option on schools crisis, experts say

Why time is ripe for Kenya to cash in on new export options ­

Why time is ripe for Kenya to cash in on new export options ­

Read More

Police detain two Algerians in anti-terrorism operation in Barcelona

Africa

Police detain two Algerians in anti-terrorism operation in Barcelona

Police detain two Algerians in anti-terrorism operation in Barcelona
Ebola spreading in western Congo with nearly 50 confirmed cases - WHO

Africa

Ebola spreading in western Congo with nearly 50 confirmed cases - WHO

Ebola spreading in western Congo with nearly 50 confirmed cases - WHO
Counting the burials: Africa scrambles to track Covid-19

Africa

Counting the burials: Africa scrambles to track Covid-19

Counting the burials: Africa scrambles to track Covid-19
Deadly under-the-radar heatwaves ravaging Africa

Africa

Deadly under-the-radar heatwaves ravaging Africa

Deadly under-the-radar heatwaves ravaging Africa
Feedback