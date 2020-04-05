';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education U-Report E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

Sudan to allow drinking alcohol for non-Muslims, ban FGM

By Reuters | July 13th 2020 at 11:50:00 GMT +0300

Sudan will permit non-Muslims to consume alcohol and strengthen women's rights, including banning female genital mutilation (FGM), its justice minister said late on Saturday, in a reversal of almost four decades of hardline Islamist policies.

About three per cent of Sudan's population is non-Muslim, according to the United Nations.

Alcoholic drinks have been banned since former President Jaafar Nimeiri introduced Islamic law in 1983, throwing bottles of whisky into the Nile in Khartoum.

SEE ALSO: Coronavirus puts millions at risk of child marriage, FGM, UNFPA warns

The transition government which took over after autocrat Omar al-Bashir was toppled last year has vowed to lead Sudan to democracy, end discrimination and make peace with rebels.

Non-Muslims will no longer be criminalised for drinking alcohol in private, Justice Minister Nasredeen Abdulbari told state television. For Muslims, the ban will remain. Offenders are typically flogged under Islamic law.

Sudan will also decriminalise apostasy and ban FGM, a practice which typically involves the partial or total removal of the external genitalia of girls and women, he said.

Women will also no longer need a permit from male members of their families to travel with their children.

Nimeiri's introduction of Islamic law was a major catalyst for a 22-year-long war between Sudan's Muslim north and the mainly Christian south that led in 2011 to South Sudan's secession.

SEE ALSO: Coronavirus puts millions more at risk of child marriage and FGM: U.N.

Bashir extended Islamic law after he took power in 1989. 

Related Topics
Sudan FGM Alcohol Islam
Share this story

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Saudi Arabia to hold 'very limited' hajj over pandemic
Saudi Arabia to hold 'very limited' hajj over pandemic

LATEST STORIES

Ruto allies forced out of plum House teams in BBI push
Ruto allies forced out of plum House teams in BBI push

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Red alert as blue-chip firms lose shine at NSE

Red alert as blue-chip firms lose shine at NSE
State took the lazy option on schools crisis, now experts say

State took the lazy option on schools crisis, now experts say

Why time is ripe for Kenya to cash in on new export options ­

Why time is ripe for Kenya to cash in on new export options ­
Declaring 2020 a lost year was an error of judgement

Declaring 2020 a lost year was an error of judgement

Read More

After years of violence, a Kenyan village enjoys precious peace

Africa

After years of violence, a Kenyan village enjoys precious peace

After years of violence, a Kenyan village enjoys precious peace
Two Madagascar lawmakers die with coronavirus

Africa

Two Madagascar lawmakers die with coronavirus

Two Madagascar lawmakers die with coronavirus
South Africa bans alcohol sale second time after Covid-19 infections shoot

Africa

South Africa bans alcohol sale second time after Covid-19 infections shoot

South Africa bans alcohol sale second time after Covid-19 infections shoot
Virus surge sparks South Africa curfew and Spain local lockdown

Africa

Virus surge sparks South Africa curfew and Spain local lockdown

Virus surge sparks South Africa curfew and Spain local lockdown
Feedback