Mandela’s youngest daughter Zindzi dies aged 59

By Japheth Ogila | July 13th 2020 at 09:51:52 GMT +0300

The youngest daughter of former South African President and anti-apartheid crusader Nelson Mandela is dead.

Zindziswa Mandela (pictured above) died on Monday morning at a hospital in Johannesburg aged 59 years. Her death was confirmed by the Nelson Mandela Foundation and the country’s Department of International Relations. She was serving as South Africa's ambassador to Denmark at the time of her death.

Like her parents, Nelson Mandela and Winnie Mandela, Zindzi cut a figure of anti-apartheid freedom fighter following the footprints of her parents who suffered in the hands of the white government.

The late diplomat bore the brunt of the harsh regime after her father was imprisoned when she was only 18 months old. Thereafter, her mother would also be in and out of jail often letting her be taken care of by her elder siblings.

In 1977, her mother was taken to Brandford and later to Orange Free State jails. Zindzi supported her and acquired her education crowning it with a Degree in Law at Cape Town University. This enabled her to emerge as the spokesperson of her parents.  

When her father was elected as the president of South Africa, Zindzi made history when she accompanied him to the inauguration as the stand-in First Lady until Mandela remarried.

The information on the cause of her death is scanty because the family is yet to comment on it. She has left behind a husband and four children. 

