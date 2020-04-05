';
Two Madagascar lawmakers die with coronavirus

By AFP | July 13th 2020 at 09:15:00 GMT +0300

They call it 'green gold'

Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina on Sunday said two lawmakers -- one member of the senate and one deputy -- had died after becoming infected with coronavirus.

Eleven other deputies and 14 senators had also tested positive for the virus, Rajoelina said.

The Indian Ocean island on July 5 placed its capital Antananarivo under a fresh lockdown following a new surge in infections, two months after the restrictions were eased.

It has recorded 2,573 infections including 35 deaths with the government estimating that the peak will not be reached until the end of August.

SEE ALSO: Scientists forecast high virus fatalities in counties

In April, Rajoelina launched a local herbal concoction he claimed prevents and cures the novel coronavirus.

He has since been promoting the brew for export, saying it is the country's "green gold" which will "change history".

The potential benefits of Covid-Organics, a tonic derived from artemisia -- a plant with proven efficacy in malaria treatment -- and other indigenous herbs, have not been validated by any scientific study.

Madagascar Andry Rajoelina Coronavirus Covid-19
