';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education U-Report E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

Congo justice minister resigns after judicial reform dispute

By Reuters | July 11th 2020 at 05:25:00 GMT +0300

The Democratic Republic of Congo’s Justice Minister Celestin Tunda tendered his resignation on Saturday in the wake of a dispute with the president over proposed laws that would give politicians more control over criminal prosecutions.

In a televised statement, Tunda gave no reason for his departure, which comes a week after President Felix Tshisekedi privately threatened to fire Tunda if he did not quit, sources close to the president said.

The disagreement over a proposal from Tunda’s political allies to give the justice ministry more control over the judiciary highlighted strains in the coalition between Tshisekedi and his long-serving predecessor Joseph Kabila.

Tshisekedi had said in a speech he would oppose any reforms that undermined the independence of the judiciary.

“I leave the government with the conviction that my actions in the ministry of justice made a contribution to the consolidation of the rule of law,” said Tunda, a senior figure in Kabila’s FCC political alliance.

Peter Kazadi of Tshisekedi’s UDPS party said Tunda had sent a letter to parliament approving the judicial reforms without consulting the government.

“His resignation is normal because the minister acted in violation of the line laid down by the government,” Kazadi told Reuters.

Tension mounted in late June when Tunda was briefly detained by police, prompting Prime Minister Sylvestre Ilunga to threaten the government would resign over the matter.

His resignation “removes one element of tension between the two camps, but it’s far from the only point of contention,” said Vincent Rouguet at London-based security firm Control Risks. “(It) is not going to be enough to restore collaboration.”

Tshisekedi has struggled to assert himself since forming a coalition government in January 2019 with Kabila, who maintains extensive powers through his parliamentary majority, control of most cabinet ministries and the army.

Friction between their parties has spilt into the streets in recent weeks. On Thursday at least three people including a policeman were killed during protests in Kinshasa and elsewhere over the nomination of an election commission chief.

Related Topics
Congo’s Justice Minister Celestin Tunda Celestin Tunda
Share this story

MOST READ

LATEST STORIES

Battle of wits and tactics as Uhuru and Ruto eye 2022
Battle of wits and tactics as Uhuru and Ruto eye 2022

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

No Money, No Testing

No Money, No Testing
A litmus test, available options and our role out of the raging quagmire

A litmus test, available options and our role out of the raging quagmire
Kenya stares at return to lockdown

Kenya stares at return to lockdown
How 40-year-old border row was settled in days

How 40-year-old border row was settled in days

Read More

Oxygen runs low as virus devastates South Africa

Africa

Oxygen runs low as virus devastates South Africa

Oxygen already runs low as Covid-19 surges in South Africa
Sino-African ties, seen through a Tanzanian businessman's eyes

Africa

Sino-African ties, seen through a Tanzanian businessman's eyes

Sino-African ties, seen through a Tanzanian businessman's eyes
Chakwera to address Malawians after public outcry over new Cabinet

Africa

Chakwera to address Malawians after public outcry over new Cabinet

Chakwera to address Malawians after public outcry over new Cabinet
Mali president's speech fails to appease opposition

Africa

Mali president's speech fails to appease opposition

Mali president's speech fails to appease opposition
Feedback