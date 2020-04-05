Meghan wants court to block publication of friends' names

SEE ALSO: Meghan Markle 'embarrassed' Harry with pregnancy announcementThe newspaper group claims that article gave it the right to publish further extracts. But the duchess claims she was not involved and now said Associated was threatening to publish the friends' names, Mail Online reported. "These five women are not on trial and nor am I," she was quoted as saying in a witness statement. "The publisher of the Mail on Sunday is the one on trial. "I respectfully ask the court to treat this legal matter with the sensitivity it deserves, and to prevent the publisher of the Mail on Sunday from breaking precedent and abusing the legal process by identifying these anonymous individuals." Earlier this month, the duchess claimed in leaked legal documents she was left "unprotected" by the royal family from "false and damaging" media articles when she was pregnant.
Those documents also claimed her friends were "rightly concerned for her welfare". Meghan and Harry quit frontline royal duties earlier this year, an event dubbed "Megxit", and have waged an increasingly bitter battle with the media, particularly the British tabloid press. The couple now live with their young son, Archie, in California, and have set up a non-profit organisation to promote education, mental health and well-being.