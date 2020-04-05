';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education U-Report E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

Nigeria restarts domestic flights amid easing coronavirus restrictions

By Reuters | July 9th 2020 at 08:36:53 GMT +0300

Nigeria resumed domestic flights on Wednesday after a hiatus of around three months as Africa’s most populous country relaxes restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the new coronavirus.

The airports for the capital, Abuja, and commercial hub Lagos reopened for flights. A handful of other airports will open on July 11 and the remainder of airports will resume flights on July 15.

The resumption of flights is the latest step by the government to reopen Africa’s biggest economy, which has also been hit hard by low oil prices. In recent weeks it has lifted a ban on interstate travel, allowed some pupils to return to school and permitted places of worship to open.

A Reuters witness said passengers waiting to enter the airport in the capital, Abuja, used markings on the floor to observe social distancing and some used newly installed handwashing facilities outside the building. Only a relatively small number of people were waiting to travel.

SEE ALSO: New study warns virus may fatally harm the brain

Other safety measures in place included airport workers taking the temperature of passengers and spraying bags with decontamination fluids.

“We are not out to punish anybody. We are interested in their wellbeing that is why we have put all of these things in place, and so we expect them to please abide by all of these procedures,” said Henrietta Yakubu, a spokeswoman for the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, on Tuesday as authorities prepared for flights to restart.

No date has been given for the resumption of international flights.

Despite efforts to kickstart the economy, health officials have expressed fears that the outbreak in Africa’s most populous country might become much worse.

Nigeria had confirmed nearly 30,000 coronavirus cases and 669 deaths by late on Tuesday, with little sign of the outbreak slowing.

SEE ALSO: You can now apply online and tie the knot in style

Related Topics
Nigeria Covid-19 Coronavirus
Share this story

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Africa won’t miss out on vaccine, says WHO
Africa won’t miss out on vaccine, says WHO

LATEST STORIES

Uhuru allies plot final blow against DP’s Jubilee men
Uhuru allies plot final blow against DP’s Jubilee men

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Being a mum in news helps me

Being a mum in news helps me
How do you dress while in the house?

How do you dress while in the house?
Debate on organic farming gets hotter as celebs join bandwagon

Debate on organic farming gets hotter as celebs join bandwagon
Beware of these five costly myths about pigs

Beware of these five costly myths about pigs

Read More

Oxygen runs low as virus devastates South Africa

Africa

Oxygen runs low as virus devastates South Africa

Oxygen already runs low as Covid-19 surges in South Africa
Sino-African ties, seen through a Tanzanian businessman's eyes

Africa

Sino-African ties, seen through a Tanzanian businessman's eyes

Sino-African ties, seen through a Tanzanian businessman's eyes
Chakwera to address Malawians after public outcry over new Cabinet

Africa

Chakwera to address Malawians after public outcry over new Cabinet

Chakwera to address Malawians after public outcry over new Cabinet
Mali president's speech fails to appease opposition

Africa

Mali president's speech fails to appease opposition

Mali president's speech fails to appease opposition
Feedback