';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education U-Report E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian SDE Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

New Zealand PM unruffled as quake hits mid-interview

By AFP | May 25th 2020 at 10:30:00 GMT +0300

There was sustained shaking from the quake in Wellington. [AFP]

Europe
St John Ambulance and New Zealand Police both said there were no initial reports of injuries or damage

A moderate 5.6-magnitude earthquake rattled New Zealand's North Island early Monday but failed to crack Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's trademark composure as she conducted a live television interview.

The quake struck just off the coast before 8:00 am local time (2000 Sunday GMT) at a depth of about 52 kilometres (32 miles) near Levin, about 90 kilometres north of Wellington, the US Geological Survey said.

St John Ambulance and New Zealand Police both said there were no initial reports of injuries or damage. There was no tsunami warning.

But there was sustained shaking in Wellington, where Ardern was being interviewed on breakfast television from parliament's Beehive building, which is designed to absorb seismic forces by swaying slightly on its foundations.

SEE ALSO: New Zealand PM unruffled as quake hits mid-interview

"We're just having a bit of an earthquake here, Ryan," Ardern told Auckland-based AM Show presenter Ryan Bridge, briefly looking concerned as she scanned the room around her.

"Quite a decent shake here, if you see things moving behind me," she said, smiling, as she quickly regained her poise and continued the interview.

"It's just stopped," she said. "We're fine, I'm not under any hanging lights, I look like I'm in a structurally sound place."

New Zealand lies on the Pacific Basin "Ring of Fire", where tectonic plates collide generating more than 15,000 earthquakes a year, although only 100–150 are strong enough to be felt.

A shallow 6.3 quake in the South Island city of Christchurch killed 185 people in 2011, while a 7.8 shake slightly further north in 2016 was the second strongest ever recorded in the country.

SEE ALSO: New Zealand opposition leader ousted as PM Ardern's popularity soars

Ardern canvassed the prospect of a major quake as New Zealand entered a seven-week COVID-19 lockdown in late March, saying it was always a possibility.

"In my mind constantly, as the prime minister of the 'Shaky Isles', is -- no matter what's going on in our lives -- we must always be prepared for that," she told reporters.

The country's official GeoNet seismic monitoring service put the strength of Monday's quake at 5.8 and said there were around 40 aftershocks.

"Felt as a long, strong shake in Wellington. That was not very much fun," one Twitter user wrote.

Another person reported "quite the shake in Wairarapa", east of Palmerston North.

SEE ALSO: New Zealand leaps out of coronavirus lockdown with bungee jumps, midnight haircuts

"I hope everyone else is OK," he said on Twitter.

Related Topics
New Zealand Jacinda Ardern Earthquake

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

New Zealand rugby suspension extended indefinitely
New Zealand rugby suspension extended indefinitely

LATEST STORIES

Developing: The mystery of harmful Covid-19 relief food in Kiambu
Developing: The mystery of harmful Covid-19 relief food in Kiambu

THE STANDARD INSIDER

BBI purge begins

BBI purge begins
How Kenya got so fat

How Kenya got so fat
Ruto camp kept out of Uhuru meeting

Ruto camp kept out of Uhuru meeting
How Chinese operator robbed Kenyans at SGR

How Chinese operator robbed Kenyans at SGR

Read More

Danish schools begin reopening after month-long closure

Europe

Danish schools begin reopening after month-long closure

Danish schools begin reopening after month-long closure
In video message, UK's Johnson says medics saved his life

Europe

In video message, UK's Johnson says medics saved his life

In video message, UK's Johnson says medics saved his life
UK's Covid-19 death toll nears 10,000 as PM Johnson makes "very good progress"

Europe

UK's Covid-19 death toll nears 10,000 as PM Johnson makes "very good progress"

UK's Covid-19 death toll nears 10,000 as PM Johnson makes "very good progress"
British PM taken to ICU as Covid-19 symptoms worsen

Europe

British PM taken to ICU as Covid-19 symptoms worsen

Boris Johnson taken to ICU after coronavirus symptoms worsen
Feedback