Nairobi hair salon defies pandemic with 'coronavirus' style
SEE ALSO: From a dumpsite to a football pitch: The story of Austin Ajowi and Futbol Mas“It’s just simple and very cheap for every person to do it,” stylist Diana Andayi told Reuters. The look is adapted from similar styles she has seen from Nigeria. Its price - less than $1 - has been set with virus-depleted budgets in mind. Coronavirus has infected 384 and killed 15 in Kenya and wreaked havoc on the economy, especially for informal and low-wage workers.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Hair salons can stay open under Kenyan restrictions and closing voluntarily was out of the question, said Andayi. “It’s a hard life. We need to hustle every day so we can get food on our tables.” But business has all but collapsed. Pre-outbreak, a good day brought in 3,000 shillings ($28). Now, it’s a quarter of that, salon owner Leunita Abwala said. But she hopes the new style will boost business. “We are still suffering because demand is very low,” Abwala said.
