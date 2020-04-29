Singapore's 'hooligan cook' offers free meals for needy during virus lockdown
SEE ALSO: Coronavirus takes toll on cost of inputs for companiesHe was inspired to start giving out free meals after a close friend described his experience of buying food for a homeless man. Now he’s making about 50-60 free meals a day through a foundation, “Beng Who Cares,” co-run by his friend Sean Hung. Singapore is facing the deepest recession in its 55-year history, compounded by a lockdown due to last until June 1 that has forced many businesses to close. Authorities have also warned that unemployment will likely rise due to these strict containment measures and an uncertain economic outlook.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Those requesting free meals, mainly low income families, contact the foundation online via their Instagram or Facebook pages to arrange home delivery or collect in person. Chua said the foundation refuses to accept donations since they believe it “isn’t right” for people to give during current times of economic hardship, but there have been a few “forceful” donors of cash, oil and rice.
SEE ALSO: Panic buying follows coronavirus across the globeAlthough it’s hard work, Chua, a self-described adrenaline junkie, said his biggest motivation is to hear praise from anyone who enjoys his food. “Surprisingly, the feedback is amazing…It motivates you. I crave a lot of praises, and those praises are what is pushing me and motivating me to do what I really love,” he said.
