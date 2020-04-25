Curfew extended by 21 days

Kenyans were anxious about today's address on the 21st day of the state-ordered curfew.

In his address on Friday, Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman declined to divulge information on whether there would be an extension of the curfew or not.

When the order was first issued, many Kenyans were left stranded as they only had a few hours to be within or outside the boundaries.

The listed curfew areas are the Nairobi Metropolitan area, Kwale, Kilifi and Mombasa.

Although the number of confirmed cases continues to go higher each day, Mombasa and Nairobi are leading with the cases.

President Uhuru Kenyatta was criticised for not giving Kenyans ample time to be where they needed to be.

The National Police Service, expected to implement all orders set in place to curb coronavirus spread, had a field day.

Photos and short video clips were awash within a few hours of police clobbering Kenyans found outside during curfew hours.

Some were beaten to a pulp, others maimed while some succumbed to their injuries.

The action painted a disturbing picture on how the police abhorred human rights in the face of coronavirus.

The world was watching.

As police continue to be criticised, authorities call on the public to follow the rules and be at the right place at the right time.

As coronavirus slows down the world, each country is trying to control the spread of the virus.

While others have called for herd immunity and looking into other avenues of coping, it is still unclear when the world will go back to normal speed, not the slow motion being witnessed at the moment.

President Uhuru Kenyatta (pictured) has announced the extension of the dusk-to-dawn curfew by 21 days. In the daily updates on the state of coronavirus in the country, Uhuru also announced a 21-day extension of the cessation of movement in and out of Kilifi, Kwale, Mombasa and the Nairobi Metropolitan area.

