Six Chinese convicted for escaping quarantine in Uganda

Six Chinese nationals were yesterday convicted by a Ugandan court for escaping quarantine. The six had been quarantined at a hotel in the capital, Kampala, but escaped before completing their 14-day mandatory quarantine period, according to Uganda’s Daily Monitor newspaper. The six are; Huang Haiguiang, Li Chaochyan, Lin Xiaofang, Qin Shening, Liang Xinging and Huang Wei.

The Chinese nationals pleaded guilty at open-air court to the charges of disobeying lawful orders, the newspaper reports. They were arrested in March while on their way to the neighbouring country, Democratic Republic of Congo. They will be sentenced on May 4.

Uganda has recorded 63 coronavirus cases after 19 people tested positive for the virus on Wednesday. The new cases were reported by the Ministry of Health after testing 1,296 samples at the Uganda Virus Research Centre in Entebbe.

Seven patients were also discharged bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 45.

