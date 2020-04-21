Kenya’s Covid-19 cases reach 296 as 15 more people test positive

Fifteen people have tested positive for coronavirus bringing Kenya’s cases to 296, The Ministry of Health has announced.

In the 35th brief on coronavirus, Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi (pictured) said 545 people were tested for the disease in the past 24 hours of which 15 of them turned out positive.

Eleven of those who tested positive for the virus are Kenyans while the remaining four are foreigners.

She said that five people recovered and no deaths were registered over the 24-hour period.

Mwangangi said that the government is currently tracing 730 contacts.

She cautioned Kenyans against defying the health safety rules for social distancing, ban on gatherings and wearing masks.

This comes just hours after government arrested 300 people yesterday for flouting the safety rules.

As of Tuesday, the government had already quarantined over 400 people over for defying the safety rules.

She emphasized on personal hygiene and urged the supermarket and bank attendants to ensure that safety rules are observed as they serve their clients.

“It is important that cashiers handle goods carefully at the supermarkets…. this should also apply to banks especially where people share pens in the banking halls,” she stated.

She lauded the efforts of the Kenya Editors’ Guild, nurses’ union among other organisations for coming up with an appreciation moment for the medics dubbed ‘saa sita’, where members of the public will clap for the medics at six o’clock.

This is a tradition that has been ongoing in the UK where citizens clap for the doctors every Thursday.

Dr Mwangangi also praised efforts of the Kenya Defence Forces who flew a chopper with a banner on Tuesday congratulating the medics for the work and at the same time encouraging Kenyans to observe safety.

