Covid-19: Kenya’s cases rise to 234 as nine more test positive

Kenya’s coronavirus cases have risen to 234 after nine more people tested positive for the virus on Thursday, President Uhuru has announced. In his address to the nation, President Uhuru said so far the country has registered 11 deaths, 53 recoveries and over 1,000 in quarantine. He lauded the multi agency efforts which have seen various organisations and agencies join the fight against the spread of the virus.

The President singled out agencies involved in the manufacture of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) saying they have played a huge role in elevating the country’s preparedness to fighting the disease. He lauded the Kitui CountyTextile Centre (Kicotec) for rolling out mass production of face masks. Uhuru also mentioned the Kenyatta University students who recently came up with a ventilator that could help in treating critically ill Covid-19 patients with severe breathing difficulties.

Rivatex and other companies that have stepped up the mass production of PPEs were also praised by the president. Uhuru said manufacturers of PPEs have raised Kenya’s production capacity and have created jobs for workers during the time of crisis.

It is this new development that he said should be harnessed to enable the country to export even more to the external markets. “This demonstrates our beauty as a nation in manufacturing and creating jobs…The true character of our nation is revealed in times like this,” he stated. He noted the instrumental duty of the Council of Governors (CoG), hailing Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya for leading the group in the coordinated intervention measures in the counties. At the moment, various counties are setting up quarantine and isolation centres for emergency health services in the fight against Covid-19. Coast General Hospital and Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital are some of the healthcare facilities that have upped their capabilities to match the requirements needed to handle the Covid-19 cases.

With various low-income earners falling victim to the impacts of Covid-19 restrictions, the Head of State said that the government has raised Sh1 billion through the Covid-19 emergency fund to feed the needy. This he revealed was a program already rolled out since some people have already received their stipend. He also lauded the efforts of corporate organisations and individual well-wishers for contributing to the fund which he said will be pivotal in helping the less vulnerable. Parallel to this programme is a multibillion fund to assist the elderly and other people belonging to the vulnerable minority groups in society.After the deadlock between the health workers and the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) over allowances; the President announced a severance package for the medics. Uhuru praised them for remaining committed in the battle against Covid-19. He called on the Parliament to resume business and legislate the proposals that will ease tax burdens on Kenyans. He applauded the work of law enforcers in ensuring compliance with Covid-19 measures but at the same time warned that ‘any officer who breaches duty will be met with harsh sanctions.’

“We salute law enforcement officers. However, every time a regulation is breached with the assistance of the government officials, it risks the lives of Kenyans. Any officer who breaches his duty to implement measures in the pandemic will be met with the harshest sanction,” he warned. He urged the police to avoid using excessive force and to sensitise the public on the importance of observing safety measures.

