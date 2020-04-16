Covid-19: Kenya’s cases reach 234 as nine more people test positive

Kenya’s coronavirus cases have reached 234 after nine more people tested positive on Thursday, President Uhuru has said. In his address to the nation, President Uhuru said that Kenya is still treading on the dangerous zone because the disease is yet to be contained. He said that so far the country has lost 11 people to the virus, over 1,000 in quarantine and 53 have recovered. He has lauded the multiagency efforts employed by various stakeholders in enforcing the safety measures to curb the spread of the virus.

The President singled out agencies involved in the manufacture of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) with praises saying they have played a huge role in elevated country’s preparedness to fighting the disease. In specific, he lauded the Kitui CountyTextile Centre (Kicotec) for rolling out the mass manufacture of face masks. He also mentioned the Kenyatta University students who recently came with a ventilator that could help in treating critically ill Covid-19 patients with severe breathing difficulties. Rivatex and other companies that have stepped up the mass production of PPEs were also praised by the president. Uhuru said manufacturers of PPEs have raised Kenya’s production capacity and have created jobs for workers during the time of crisis. It is this new development that he said should be harnessed to enable the country to export even more to the external markets.

“This demonstrates our beauty as a nation in manufacturing and creating jobs…The true character of our nation is revealed in times like this,” he stated. He noted the instrumental duty of the Council of Governors (CoG), hailing Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya for leading the group in the coordinating intervention measures in the counties.

At the moment, various counties are setting up quarantine and isolation centres for emergency health services in the fight against Covid-19. Coast General Hospital and Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital are some of the healthcare facilities that have upped their capabilities to match the requirements needed to handle the Covid-19 cases. Relief food With various low-income earners falling victim to the impacts Covid-19 restrictions, the Head of State said that the government has raised Sh1 billion through the Covid-19 emergency fund to feed the needy. This he revealed was a program already rolled out since some people have already received their stipend. He also lauded the efforts of corporate organisations and individual well-wishers for contributing to the fund which he said will be pivotal in helping the less vulnerable. Parallel to this program is a multibillion fund to assist the elderly and other people belonging to the vulnerable minority groups in society.

