On fire's anniversary, Notre-Dame's great bell breaks its silence

A year on from the inferno that gutted Notre-Dame de Paris and stunned the world, the cathedral’s great bell rang yesterday evening, as a mark of the building’s resilience and that of the medics battling France’s coronavirus epidemic.The bourdon bell has sounded just once since April 15, 2019, when the blaze broke out that consumed the spire and the roof and, officials say, came within half an hour of burning the 850-year-old cathedral to the ground. It tolled, coinciding with the hour when Parisians applaud from their windows and balconies in tribute to the frontline staff risking their lives to treat Covid-19 patients. The outbreak has killed close to 16,000 in France. “The restoration of Notre-Dame ... is a symbol of the resilience of our people, of their capacity to overcome hardships, and to recover,” President Emmanuel Macron said. He reiterated a promise to rebuild Notre-Dame within five years, though the works to ensure the cathedral is structurally sound are running months behind schedule, delayed first by winter storms and now by the pandemic. “Our objective is to prepare the cathedral for mass on April 16, 2024,” Jean-Louis Georgelin, the retired army general leading the restoration project, told Reuters.“Of course, that doesn’t mean everything will be finished.” Major celebrations But the cathedral’s southern belfry where the 13-tonne bell - cast in 1681 and the second biggest in France - is housed, is structurally undamaged. It is traditionally rung for major religious celebrations, papal visits, and presidential funerals, and has sounded once since the fire, in September, in a tribute to former president Jacques Chirac who died that month. Yesterday evening, two bellringers set it in motion again.

