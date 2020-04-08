Kenya confirms seven new coronavirus cases bringing total to 179

Seven more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Kenya, bringing the total to 179. In the daily update by Ministry of Health, CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangisaid that the government had tested about 305 samples in the last 24 hours, in which seven tested positive. Two people have recovered and been discharged, bring the total of those who have so far recovered from the illness to 9.

All new cases are Kenyans with travel history from Congo and the United States. Five of the cases are in Nairobi County, one in Mombasa and another in Uasin Gishu County. The seven have already been moved to isolation facilities across the country.

The CAS also said that the government has monitored 2,004 people, out of which 578 are still being followed up on while the rest have been discharged. The ministry has tested 5,278 samples to date since the onset of the coronavirus in the country.

One patient is under critical care in the ICU while the rest in isolation facilities are exhibiting mild symptoms.

