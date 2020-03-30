Spain’s disease death toll up by 838
Unions welcomed the measures and business groups CEOE and CEPYME said that while they would comply with the new rule, "it will generate an unprecedented huge impact on the Spanish economy, especially in sectors such as industry". The slowdown "may lead to a deeper crisis in the economy that could become social", they warned in a statement. In Madrid, birdsong drowned out traffic on deserted streets yesterday morning as police reinforced patrols, stopping buses and cars to check passengers with reason to be out of their homes.
Love in times of COVID-19 - The StandardSchools, bars, restaurants and shops selling non-essential items have been shut since March 14 and most of the population is house-bound as Spain tries to curb the virus. Meanwhile, Iran's death toll from the coronavirus has risen to 2,640 and the number of infected people has reached 38,309, a health ministry official tweeted yesterday, as the Middle East's worst-hit country grapples with the outbreak.
