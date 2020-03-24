95-year-old Italian grandmother recovering from coronavirus

Health workers and members of the Italian Red Cross are seen near the Costa Luminosa cruise ship that was hit by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the port of Savona, near Genoa, in Italy, March 21, 2020. (Reuters)

Alma Clara Corsini aged 95 might be the oldest woman in Italy to recover from the deadly coronavirus.The Gazetta Di Modena reported Alma Clara Corsini made a full recovery from Covid-19 without the need for antiviral treatment after her body showed a “great reaction” to the disease, according to her doctors. She told Italian Newspaper, Gazzetta Di Modena, from her hospital bed: “Yes, yes, I’m fine… They were good people who looked after me well.” Corsini joins the list of the elderly people in the world who have recovered from the virus.

On March 11, a 103-year-old woman recuperated from coronavirus and returned home. Zhang Guangfen recovered from the illness after receiving treatment for just six days at a hospital in Wuhan. According to her doctor Dr Zeng Yulan, the centenarian’s quick recovery was down to her having no underlying health conditions apart from mild chronic bronchitis.

Chutian Metropolis Daily reported that she was diagnosed at Liyuan Hospital, Tongji Medical College, in Wuhan on 1 March. Data from China, where the outbreak began in Wuhan in December, shows elderly people (aged 60 and above) are the most vulnerable to the disease.

According to medics, older people do not have a strong immune system and so they are more vulnerable to coronavirus. They are also more likely to have conditions such as heart disease, lung disease, diabetes or kidney disease, which weaken their body’s ability to fight the infectious disease.Italy is the worst-affected country in the world with 63,927 coronavirus infections and over 6,000 deaths being reported. The entire country has been in lockdown since March 9 with strict social distancing measures put in place to curb the spread of the virus.

Globally, over 16,000 people have been killed and 381,761 cases of coronavirus confirmed. A total of 102,429 people have recovered from the respiratory illness.

