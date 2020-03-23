Coronavirus: Galatasaray coach tests positive, ex-Real Madrid president is taken into intensive care
"What did we not achieve when we put it shoulder to shoulder! We are with you, teacher! Once again," they posted. Galatasaray also confirmed their vice-president Abdurrahim Albayrak and his wife had also contracted the virus. Another former Real-Madrid coach in intensive care
According to news sources in Spain, Fernando Martín Álvarez, who was interim Real Madrid president between February and April 2006, is in intensive care after contracting Covid-19. The 72-year-old is reportedly getting treatment at the Puerta de Hierro Hospital in Madrid.
BREAKING - Former #RealMadrid president Fernando Martín Álvarez has been admitted into intensive care due to aggresive symptoms of coronavirus.— footballespana (@footballespana_) March 23, 2020
Álvarez took over reigns at the Santiago Bernabeau following Florentino Perez's resignation on February 27. Sadly, he stepped down after two months following the Real Madrid Board of Directors decision to call for elections. He resigned on April 26. This news comes days after former President Lorenzo Sanz died at the age of 46 after contracting the virus. According to English news outlet The Guardian, Sanz was admitted to hospital on Tuesday, March 17 following a three-day fever. San, who also had other respiratory problems suffered from kidney failure due to an infection and succumbed on Saturday night. "My father has just passed away. He did not deserve this ending and in this way. One of the best, bravest and hardest-working people I have ever seen. His family and Real Madrid were his passions," tweeted his son, Lorenzo Sanz Duran. Paolo Maldini expects recovery 'within a week'
Former Italy football captain Paolo Maldini says he expects to recover from the coronavirus within a week. The 51-year-old, who is now AC Milan's technical director, thanked his fans for the support shown through a video posted on Instagram.
"With this video, I wanted to thank all those people who expressed on social media their love and concern for my and my son's health. We are fine. We should be able to get rid of this virus within a week. Thanks for your continuing affection,” Maldini said on Instagram.
