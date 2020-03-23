Passenger dies in Mombasa-bound bus

Police are investigating a case where a man coughed and died in Makueni County early today. The man, believed to be about 30-years-old, was travelling from Nairobi to Mombasa. According to the police report of the incident, seen by Standard Digital, the driver of the bus Charles Mburu told officers at Mtito Andei Police Station that the passenger, Fredrick Mwakima, started coughing when they arrived for a stopover at Taleh Hotel and died.

SEE ALSO :China virus cases spike, 17 new infections reported

“Public health officers in Kibwezi sub-county are making arrangements to remove the body and fumigate the bus,” the police report read. It is still unclear what caused the death. Passengers and authorities alike were cautious as coughing is one of the symptoms of the highly-contagious coronavirus, hence the decision to fumigate the bus.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper. Read Now »

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.