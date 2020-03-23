Passenger dies in Mombasa-bound bus
SEE ALSO :China virus cases spike, 17 new infections reported“Public health officers in Kibwezi sub-county are making arrangements to remove the body and fumigate the bus,” the police report read. It is still unclear what caused the death. Passengers and authorities alike were cautious as coughing is one of the symptoms of the highly-contagious coronavirus, hence the decision to fumigate the bus.
