Public figures who have tested positive for Covid-19

The coronavirus pandemic has led to a growing number of prominent public figures coming out and declaring their status. This includes celebrities, politicians, athletes you name it, many of whom have publicly disclosed their positive tests via their social media platforms in an effort to raise awareness and promote healthy preventive practices. Here are some of the renowned persons who have tested positive for the virus and are in self-isolation.

Last week, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, revealed in a statement that she had tested positive, therefore Trudeau and her three children as required self-isolate for two weeks. Miami mayor Francis Suarez became the first US elected official to announce that he was positive with the virus and stressed that he will remain in self-isolation until he gets better. On March 11, Hollywood’s Tom and Rita Wilson Hanks revealed that the couple had contracted the virus while filming in Australia. The two have since been posting their health updates while in self-isolation.

Actor Idris Elba posted a video on his Instagram account announcing that he had tested positive for coronavirus. Elba urged people to remain at home and take precautionary measures. He is also in isolation. Game of Thrones co-star Kristofer Hivju also revealed that he too had tested positive for Covid-19 through his Instagram account and remains in self-isolation.

Frozen 2 actress Rachel Matthews has been in quarantine according to her Instagram. “Unsure of what the next step is (been getting mixed info so will keep you posted) but obviously will remain in quarantine until told to do otherwise,” the actress shared on her Instagram page on Monday. Singer-songwriter Charlotte Lawrence, 19, also took to her Instagram account to announce that she had tested positive. Tanzanian rapper Mwana FA, born Khamis Mwinjuma, confirmed on March 19 that he had tested positive for Covid-19. Andy Cohen the host of ‘Watch What Happens Live’ took to his Instagram account on March 20 to say that he, too, had tested positive for the deadly virus and will self-quarantine. On March 22, Rand Paul became the first United States Senator to test positive for the coronavirus. Paul relayed the news via his twitter account where his spokesperson said the senator is in self-quarantine.

Prince Albert II of Monaco became the first head of state to contract the virus, testing positive on March 19. According to an official palace statement, the 62-year-old prince is currently working from his home and receiving treatment. In Kenya, Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi tested positive for coronavirus the government confirmed on Sunday, March 22. And is currently on self-isolation. In sports, Juventus and Argentina forward Paulo Dybala and former Italy captain Paolo Maldini have tested positive for coronavirus and the two are in self-isolation.

