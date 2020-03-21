Tunisia orders lockdown, postpones loan repayments for poor
SEE ALSO :Tunisia herbalists cash in on coronavirus fear“There is no need for fear or panic, the state will be with you,” President Kais Saied said in a televised broadcast. “I call on Tunisians to stay at home and to go out only to meet the most urgent needs... The state will provide food and vital services such as health and security.” Tunisia now expects an economic recession, prompting the central bank on Tuesday to cut its key interest rate by 100 basis points.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh has said the government had reduced its growth forecast this year to 1% from 2.7%. The government is expected to announce soon an aid package for struggling companies and individuals.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.