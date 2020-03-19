Coronavirus: "the biggest challenge" for Germany since 1945, says Merkel

The fight against the new coronavirus constitutes "the biggest challenge" that Germany has known since 1945, Angela Merkel estimated on Wednesday, in a speech sounding as a last warning before decreeing the containment of the population."Since the German Reunification, no, since the Second World War, there has been no challenge for our country which depends so much on our common solidarity," said the Chancellor in a speech to the Nation broadcast on television. Sign of the symbolic importance of the intervention, it is for Mrs. Merkel, little fond of great flights with dramatic accents, a first in this format since coming to power in 2005, beyond traditional televised wishes the end of the year. Even during the euro crisis or the financial crisis of 2008 and 2009, the Chancellor had not gone to speak in front of the cameras for a solemn speech to the Nation.

"I firmly believe that we will succeed in this task if all citizens really regard it as their task," insisted Merkel, calling for respect for the rules of distancing and reducing social life to a minimum in Germany.His speech sounded like a last call to the population to discipline themselves, before resorting, as in France, Italy or Spain, to forced confinement.

The authorities are concerned to see many Germans, especially young people, taking liberties with official instructions aimed at minimizing social contact in the face of the spread of the epidemic. The parks of the big cities, with the return of the sun, are in particular very frequented. "I note with surprise and indignation that some have not yet understood how serious the situation was," criticized the president of one of the main medical organizations, the Marburg Federation, Susane Johna, in the press group regional Funke. "I can only call on everyone to behave in a reasonable manner, so as not to have to take more drastic measures," echoed one of the leaders of the Social Democratic Party, a member of the government coalition of the Chancellor. , Lars Klingbeil. The TV channel NTV spoke of a "last warning" from Angela Merkel. The latter stressed in her speech the gravity of the pandemic. "For someone like me who has been a hard-won right to freedom of travel and movement, such restrictions can only be justified by absolute necessity," said Merkel, who grew up in former Germany. of Communist East. "In a democracy, they should never be taken lightly and only provisionally. But at the moment they are essential to save lives," said the leader. Germany has in particular implemented very strict controls at its land borders with France, Austria, Luxembourg, Denmark and Switzerland, only allowing the passage of heavy goods vehicles for supplies and cross-border workers .The Interior Ministry announced Wednesday evening to extend these restrictions, with immediate effect, to air and maritime traffic. Those who must "travel for emergency reasons or cross-border workers" will have to show a document justifying their entry into the country, the ministry warned in a statement. Finally, Mrs Merkel denounced the massive purchases of certain foodstuffs in supermarkets. "Storage has a meaning (...) But in moderation. To accumulate as if there would soon be nothing left is useless and completely lacking in solidarity," she argued. The epidemic has killed between 12 and 16 people in Germany so far according to different counts from the Robert Koch Institute and regional states.

