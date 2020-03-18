In Italy, eating to overcome boredom and the pandemic

Italians go shopping.

Anxious, idle but also naturally drawn to the pleasures of the table, millions of Italians confined to their homes by the pandemic, which has hit their nation hard, are turning in one direction: their cuisine.Resisting the temptation to overeat is now a priority in Italy, a country known for the excellence of its food and wine, whose citizens have been cloistered for a week or even a month in certain localities in the North. The risk of gaining a few pounds is nothing compared to the health threat posed by Covid-19, which has killed more than 2,000 people so far on the peninsula, and continues to spread. But among the multiple concerns of the moment, which range from money concerns to how to channel the energy of children banned from going out, weight gain is now in good place.

"I'm going to eat a packet of crisps. Today, getting fat is the least of the evils. #Coronavirus," Chiara wrote on Twitter. In the press or on the internet, articles offering advice on how to avoid gaining weight during confinement rival those explaining through the menu how to eat healthy to strengthen your immune system. Videos of cooking and physical exercise made by amateur cooks, nutritionists or personal trainers are also legion on social networks.

A photo widely published on Whatsapp, and published by the daily La Repubblica, shows a group of visibly overweight people on the beach under the title "Summer 2020 - closed gyms". Solitary jogging is allowed and you can walk around your neighborhood, but the gyms have lowered their curtains for several weeks, and many people admit that they cannot stay at home too long without snacking.

"We are all going to get fat. We are seeing more and more cookies, ice creams and low-diet products in customers' carts," says Manuel, cashier in a grocery store in central Rome.In a video posted on Facebook, a man stands in front of the bathroom mirror, spraying himself with toilet water, while another asks him if he is going out. "I go to the kitchen, I have a lot to do," replied the first. The increase in sales of sugar (+ 28%) and milk (+ 20%) also testify to this trend, according to data provided by the supermarket chain Coop, cited by Coldiretti. The Campagna Amica foundation, which extols the virtues of transalpine agriculture, posted online on its website on Tuesday a series of cooking tutorials presenting the best of regional cuisine.

The site allows those who are at home to "stay in front of their oven and their kitchen table" while taking a culinary tour of Italy and its recipes, from Piedmont ravioli to gnocchi to larder spinach passing the pie Morello cherries. As the coronavirus continues to spread around the world and more and more people are forced to stay at home, excess food does not seem to be just an Italian phenomenon. Jess, a British internet user, explains on Twitter that her confinement at home, which started on Tuesday, started off badly: "First day of work at home and I spent my head in the fridge at least ten times ..." .

