Mexico, former swine flu hub, tests nerves with coronavirus strategy
Some Mexican scientists, receiving news of Europe's growing lockdown, South Korea's widespread testing and global travel bans, are increasingly worried that Mexico's softly-softly approach could lead to a bigger epidemic down the road. "I am worried that we end up in a situation like Italy, where measures weren't taken on time, and the number of cases started to get away from them," said Rosa Maria del Angel, who heads the Department of Infectomics and Molecular Pathogenesis at Mexico's National Polytechnic Institute. In 2009, a new strain of swine flu that emerged in Mexico raised fears of a global pandemic.
Authorities acted swiftly, shutting down public life in the densely populated capital, Mexico City, and swathes of the country. The silent streets foreshadowed scenes today in towns under lockdown from China to Europe and the United States. The disease was quickly contained and normal life resumed within weeks, but by some estimates the response shaved a percentage point from that year's economic activity. The economy, already reeling from the global financial crisis, ended 2009 contracted by more than 5%.
