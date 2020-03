Coronavirus cases in Kenya now at four

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe

The Government has confirmed another case of coronavirus in the country, bringing the total number to four.Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said the patient travelled from London on March 8 and arrived in the country on March 9. “The latest case was confirmed today at our National Influenza Centre Laboratory,” CS Kagwe said, adding that tracing of persons who may have come into contact with the patient was ongoing. More Follows…

