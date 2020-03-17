Rwanda confirms two more cases of coronavirus.

Rwanda on Monday confirmed two more coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to seven. According to the ministry of health, one of the patients is a 32-year-old Rwandese woman whose husband previously tested positive for the viral disease after arriving in the country from Fiji via US and Qatar. The second patient was a confirmed case of a 61-year-old German man who arrived in Rwanda on March 13 from Germany via Istanbul. He took himself to a health facility on March 15 after developing a cough.

"Heightened vigilance is required from all residents of Rwanda. Continue to observe the instructions of health authorities, particularly washing hands regularly, avoiding large gatherings, and limiting unnecessary movements. Note that face masks do not provide protection against coronavirus and should only be used by patients and those in contact with patients," the Ministry of Health said in a statement. Rwanda confirmed its first case of coronavirus on March 14, when an Indian citizen arrived in the East African nation from Mumbai on March 8. The man had no symptoms on arrival in Kigali but later took himself to a health facility on March 13.

Other African nations that have reported cases of the virus include Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Algeria, Senegal, Togo, Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Democratic Republic of Congo, South Africa, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Sudan, Kenya, Tanzania and Ethiopia So far 173,117 cases have been reported around the world with 6,664 recorded deaths.

