Why Italian COVID-19 patients aged 80 and above ‘may be left to die’
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper."The criteria for access to intensive therapy in cases of emergency must include age of less than 80 or a score on the Charlson comorbidity Index [which indicates how many other medical conditions the patient has] of less than 5." The statement adds. It furthers says "The growth of the current epidemic makes it likely that a point of imbalance between the clinical needs of patients with COVID-19 and the effective availability of intensive resources will be reached.” "The criteria set out guidelines if the situation becomes of such an exceptional nature as to make the therapeutic choices on the individual case dependent on the availability of resources, forcing [hospitals] to focus on those cases in which the cost/benefit ratio is more favorable for clinical treatment." it adds. Luigi Icardi, a Councilor for Health in Piedmont, said once the document is approved, the access to intensive care will be based on certain factors like the potential survival of the patient. "I never wanted to see such a moment,” he said. Italy has a total of 5,090 intensive care beds, which for the moment exceeds the number of patients that are in need of them, therefore It is working to create new bed capacity in private clinics, nursing homes and even in tents.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.