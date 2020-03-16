Tunisia herbalists cash in on coronavirus fear
SEE ALSO :China virus cases spike, 17 new infections reportedLocal and imported herbal medicines are traditionally valued for warding off winter flu, which shares some symptoms with the new coronavirus -- a respiratory infection that has killed more than 6,000 people worldwide. Fear of contagion has seen a rush on garlic, sending the price soaring to 25 dinars (eight euros) a kilo, while other customers look for plant remedies that are effective and affordable. "I can understand people falling back on tradition," said Hedi Oueslati, a pharmacologist and Tunisia's director general of health.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper."But there is currently no medicine nor miracle plant effective against the new coronavirus." He continued: "If we're talking about a grandma's remedy that is not dangerous and poses no problems, ok."
SEE ALSO :China confirms virus spreading between humansBut, he added, "you have to be careful not to fall for quackery." Some people were profiting from public anxiety to sell "concoctions" with unknown ingredients, he warned. 'Ancestral remedies' "What can I take for coronavirus?" Hanen Oueslati (no relation to the health director) asked a vendor at a stall selling fresh rosemary and oregano. "I want plants to sterilise the home and others for making herbal infusions," said the 38-year-old woman.
SEE ALSO :Factbox: What we know about the new coronavirus spreading in China and beyond"The goal is to protect us, that's all, especially since there is no medication against the virus," she said. Fethi Ben Moussa, a 61-year-old herbalist, explained: "Tunisians love everything traditional and natural: in times of panic they trust in the remedies of our ancestors. "People are asking for things to prepare at home like thyme, ginger and moringa," he said, claiming that they were "good for immunity and fighting viruses." At another shop, Haj Mohamed offered preparations of ginger, jujube honey and tumeric that he claimed, without evidence, are "100 per cent effective against viruses." A second generation herbalist, he claimed these are "magic ingredients for fighting all kinds of flu".
SEE ALSO :Travelers to be screened for ‘Chinese’ coronavirus- GovernmentBut Dr Chokri Hamouda, the director general of healthcare in Tunisia, has a warning: "Just because it's natural doesn't mean it's not harmful."
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.