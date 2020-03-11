Most people will get the coronavirus, aim is to slow its spread: Merkel
The crisis has thrown into the spotlight Germany's federal system of government, in which power is devolved to the 16 states and regional authorities to decide whether to take up Spahn's advice to cancel events with over 1,000 participants. Spahn, in a Wednesday morning interview with broadcaster Deutschlandfunk, said it was "astonishing" that no decision had been take to call off a football match between Union Berlin and Bayern Munich scheduled in Berlin on Saturday. The Berlin local authority concerned later said the match would take place behind closed doors - a decision Spahn then welcomed. "The corona crisis shows that, without clear guidance, federalism in the fight against epidemics is reaching its limits," Bild wrote. Merkel said federalism did not mean anyone could evade responsibility, and that she would meet state premiers on Thursday to coordinate Germany's coronavirus policy response. Germany's federal system was agreed by the Allies after World War Two and enshrined in its constitution to avoid a repeat of the centralist control of power wielded by the Nazis.
