Corona struck Italy: No schooling, no exams, stay a metre away from each other

Teatro Massimo square of Catania is virtually deserted after the decree orders for Italy to be on lockdown in an unprecedented clampdown aimed at beating the coronavirus, in Catania, Italy, yesterday. [Reuters]

As China makes considerable progress in its handling of the deadly coronavirus, over 7,000 kilometres away, the southern European country of Italy has had a bold step to stop the spread of the virus.Italy placed its over 60 million people on countrywide lockdown as the government desperately tried to regain control of the spread of the virus. This lockdown represents the toughest coronavirus response to be implemented outside of mainland China. COVID-19 (the official name for the virus) yesterday killed 168 more people in Italy to push the deaths to 631, with 10,149 infected in just over two weeks. Globally, more than 4,000 people have died from the virus and over 113,000 cases confirmed, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Italy’s robust healthcare is burdened with authorities warning it was on the verge of collapse, especially in the worst-hit northern region of Lombardy. Here are some of the sweeping unprecedented restrictions that are the new reality of life in a country dealing with the deadliest outbreak of coronavirus outside China:: A nationwide travel restriction was imposed on Monday except for urgent, work or medical reasons. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte summarised the rules as “I stay at home”

If one wishes to go to another part of the country, they will be required to fill out a standardised form justifying their reasons for travel. Those who violate the rule risk a three-month prison sentence or Sh24, 000 fine with the ban being enforced by the military.

An empty Torino Porta Susa railway station in Turin, Italy, March 10, 2020. [Reuters]

People who have tested positive for the virus are not allowed to leave their homes for whatever reason while those with a fever are strongly encouraged to stay in their houses. The travel ban extended to rail services with night trains to various European capitals cancelled. Cruise ships are also forbidden to dock at various ports. Businesses have been urged to give their employees leave. Numerous countries have issued travel advisories to Italy and several airlines have cancelled flights to the country as panic sets in with scores seeking to leave.: The decree ordered schools and universities to be closed and all examinations cancelled. A slight latitude has been given to religious schools to stay open, as long as people can stay a metre from one another.

Under the new law, there will be no social gatherings to celebrate or mark marriages, baptisms and funerals until April 3. “Everyone must give up something to protect the health of citizens,” Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said as he announced the rules, adding that the country could not afford to let its guard down. Even the Pope has been shut behind closed doors.Public places such bars and restaurants will only be allowed to operate between 6am and 6pm. And while they are it, customers will have to keep a distance of at least a metre from each other. The country closed all its museums and cultural venues, effectively making most streets deserted.

A tourist wears a mask at Santa Maria Novella station, Italy. [Reuters]

Prison inmates hold a banner reading 'Pardon' at the roof of the San Vittore Prison on March 9. [Reuters]

Cities like Rome, Milan and Venice often bustling with tourists have been reduced to ghost towns. CNN and tens of international media, reported that hundreds of seats lay eerily empty in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican. Supermarkets will remain open but large shopping centres must close on public holidays and a day before public holidays to control a large number of people visiting the areas.The ban also cancelled all sporting events of all levels and disciplines. This led to the suspension of the Italian top-flight Serie A football league. Only sports competitions organised by international bodies will be allowed to go ahead -- but without spectators.: The apprehension of infection has extended to jails with 22 prisons recording riots after visitors were banned in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.The trouble began in the northern city of Modena at the Sant'Anna prison. Eleven inmates have been killed and over 50 escaped.

