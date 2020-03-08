Harry is 'struggling' while Meghan Markle shows 'star status in power statement' dress
"Meghan's choice of dress for one of her last appearances in the UK has to be seen as a version of non-verbal signalling as the message is so emphatic. "This is not a sign of someone shying away from the public attention or spotlight, it suggests someone who is embracing it fully and with pride. "The statuesque styling looks like a power statement as it closely mirrors the recent looks worn by the First Lady of America, Melania Trump , and Meghan's body language reflects that mood of star status, confidence and resilience." Perhaps tonight was more difficult for Harry, who looked less at ease, Judi suggested. She said: "Harry looks like a man in a hurry, striding out ahead as he leads his wife by the hand, Meghan's backward tilted posture looks straight off a runway as she smiles to engage with the crowds and her hosts. "Harry's forehead looks shiny with what looks like sweat, suggesting some tension, and his rounded, reflective eye expression, his clasped hands, and his finger-fiddling gesture hint at mounting pressure. "Meghan looks like a woman who is taking it all in her stride but he is beginning to look as though he might be struggling." The couple received long round of applause and a standing ovation from the crowd in the hall as they took their seats in the royal box as Harry appeared in his full Captain General uniform for what could be the last time. Tonight is not quite the couple's final engagement as a part of the royal family. The pair are set to appear in public alongside the Queen for the first time since they dropped their bombshell announcement they planned to step aside from royal life on Monday. The Sussexes will appear alongside Harry's grandmother, his father Prince Charles, along with Camilla Parker-Bowles, and Prince William and Kate Middleton at the Westminster Abbey royal engagement before they walk away from royal life. Harry and Meghan will appear with the senior members of the royal family for the first time since their January 'Megxit' announcement, in order to mark Monday's Commonwealth Day service.
