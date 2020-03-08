Coronavirus: Quarantine for more than 15 million inhabitants in Italy

Unprecedented measure in Europe, more than 15 million people in northern Italy were placed in quarantine on Sunday and draconian restrictions apply across the country to stem the epidemic of coronavirus spreading and affecting it more than 100,000 people worldwide.This drastic measure, taken in the European country hardest hit by the epidemic, is similar to that implemented in the Chinese province of Hubei where the epidemic started in December (56 million inhabitants in quarantine). The entries and exits of a vast area in the north of Italy, going from Milan, economic capital of the country, to Venice, high place of the world tourism, are from now on strictly limited, according to a decree published on the site of the government. This drastic measure, taken in the European country hardest hit by the epidemic, is similar to that implemented in the Chinese province of Hubei where the epidemic started in December (56 million inhabitants in quarantine).

In the Lombardy region and in fourteen Italian provinces, all cultural, sporting or religious events are prohibited, and discos, pubs, dance schools and other similar places must also close their doors until April 3, according to the decree. As a sign of the seriousness of the situation, museums, theaters, cinemas and other performance halls must also close throughout the country. e accelerated spread of the virus is considered "very worrying" by the World Health Organization (WHO): in total, 94 countries are now affected by Covid-19, which has killed more than 3,500 people worldwide.

Latin America deplores his first death, a 64-year-old man died in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The island of Malta and Paraguay have announced the first contamination. The Maldives archipelago has detected its first two cases among the staff of a luxury hotel on an island 150 km from the capital Male, and Bulgaria has also identified two first cases. In Italy, more than 1,247 cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours as well as 36 new deaths, bringing the number of deaths to 233. The Italian government has decided to send 20,000 people as reinforcements to its hospitals, which will allow increase the number of intensive care beds from 5,000 to 7,500.

Fifth most affected country, France has sixteen dead and 949 cases. China announced 27 new deaths on Sunday, bringing the total death toll to 3,097 in the country. With more than 7,000 deaths, South Korea is the most affected country outside of China. Iran follows, where 21 new deaths and 1,076 infections have been recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 145 dead and 5,823 cases of contamination. In the United States, the virus was detected on 21 people aboard the Grand Princess, a cruise ship maintained off the coast of California after the discovery of symptoms in several of its 3,533 passengers and crew members, according to the vice- US President Mike Pence.

Two people also died of coronavirus in Florida, the first American victims outside the West Coast. On the East Coast, the state of New York has declared a state of emergency to speed up the fight against the disease. In China, the collapse of a hotel requisitioned as a quarantine site against the coronavirus in the east of the country has killed at least four people, according to the authorities. Concerns about the economic impact of the epidemic in China, where activity remains largely paralyzed, were heightened on Saturday by the announcement of a 17.2% collapse over one year in the country's exports in January and in February. What fuels concerns about global growth, of which the Asian giant is a crucial engine.

Reflection of the authorities' concern, sporting events and rallies continue to be canceled or postponed: the Barcelona marathon scheduled for March 15 will finally be held October 25. Hungary has canceled the celebration of the national holiday on March 15 in Budapest. In Canada, the Women's World Ice Hockey Championships, scheduled to take place from March 31 to April 10, have been canceled. In Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, Ryad decided to reopen the esplanade surrounding the Kaaba, the holiest place in Islam, located in the heart of the Great Mosque in Mecca. In addition, thirteen countries have closed their schools: 300 million students worldwide are out of school for several weeks. Many countries are taking inadmissibility or quarantine measures for travelers from affected countries. At least 36 countries have already imposed a total entry ban on people arriving from South Korea, according to Seoul, and 22 others have taken quarantine measures. Russia has also closed its borders to travelers from Iran. Meanwhile, North Korea has ended the quarantine imposed on more than 3,600 people, official media said on Sunday. In Bethlehem, the main tourist town in the Palestinian Territories, authorities prevented the entry and exit of tourists after the discovery of sixteen cases of coronavirus in the West Bank, where a state of health emergency was declared. Around the world, people are flocking to masks, disinfectants, gloves or coveralls, the only known ramparts against the virus for which there is no vaccine.

