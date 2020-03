Fire breaks out at Lenana School dormitory

There is a fire outbreak at one of the dormitories in Lenana School situated along Ngong Road, Nairobi.Kenya Red Cross has revealed that currently there are emergency response firefighting team at the scene battling to put it out. The cause of the outbreak is yet to be known. [This is a developing story]

