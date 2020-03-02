DP Ruto tells off Raila over the BBI rallies

Deputy President William Rutoyesterday warned against using the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) to divide Kenyans along tribal lines. Speaking in Khwisero Sub-county, Kakamega County, yesterday, Dr Ruto said a team led by ODM leader Raila Odinga has taken advantage of the BBI process to divide Kenyans. "Those saying that nobody can stop reggae in regards to the BBI report should wait and witness it being stopped by Kenyans," said Ruto.

SEE ALSO :Mzee Moi's death: Leaders call for suspension of BBI rallies

The BBI process is a product of the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila. Ruto said he would use the goodwill of Kenyans to stop individuals from using the report to sow discord. The Deputy President also said he will not allow leaders who are using the BBI report to downplay Jubilee government's development agenda and deceive Kenyans.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper. Subscribe Now »

“No one is against the BBI report. We should not use these meetings to divert the attention of the Government while it is offering services to Kenyans,” said Ruto. He reiterated that BBI meetings, led by Raila, have lost favour among Kenyans.

SEE ALSO :Yes, no one can stop reggae, but what does this mean?

“We can’t stop development projects as a government simply because a few individuals who are against 47 million Kenyans want to have political posts created for them,” said Ruto. The Deputy President was accompanied by MPs Benjamin Washiali (Mumias East) Didmus Barasa (Kimilili), Malulu Injendi (Malava), Dan Wanyama (Webuye East) Mwambu Mabonga (Bumula), Charles Gimose (Hamisi) Enock Kibunguchy (Likuyani) and former Kakamega Senator Bonny Khalwale. Mr Washiali challenged Raila to say where he gets the money to prepare the many BBI rallies. Mr Khalwale took swipe at leaders who are purporting to speak on behalf Luhyas, and making alliances with people whom he said belonged to political dynasties.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.