Kenyan MPs’ trip to Somalia amid tension near Mandera border
SEE ALSO :HIV positive or HIV free? Both have same life expectancyThe politicians are sympathetic to Somali clan politics and have been involved in direct talks with the Somali Government. There has been growing tension near the Kenyan border in Mandera following reports the SNA is amassing troops ahead of planned clashes. Jubaland security too says they are ready to defend their territories. The neighbouring country is accusing Kenya of harbouring Jubaland security minister, Abdirashid Janan Hassan Abdinur, currently a fugitive of the law.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Janan orchestrated his escape from a Mogadishu prison on January 28, 2020, after almost five months in incarceration following his arrest on August 31, 2019, and made his way to the border town of Mandera.
