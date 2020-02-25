Nairobi Women’s Hospital cleared of fraud allegations

Nairobi Women's Hospital.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council has cleared Nairobi Women's Hospital of fraud claims levelled against the facility.The council, in a statement seen by the Standard Digital, said the fees on services at the hospital are within the set limits. “There is no evidence of overcharging at the Nairobi Women’s Hospital, or any instances where the fees charged were above the recommended rates provided in the Medical Practitioners and Dentists (Professional Fees) Rules, 2016,” the Council said, adding that the hospital has systems in place addressing outpatient, admissions and discharges. The Council further recommended the re-evaluation of management at the facility to boost communication and language used within the hospital.

SEE ALSO :KRA gives Nairobi Women's Hospital blackout

“The Council made a set of recommendations to enhance the Hospital’s internal processes, including; enhancing the incorporation of doctors in the senior leadership team to offer medical guidance, putting in place an appropriate policy of information management and reviewing all business communications protocols and using only appropriate language in any correspondence,” read part of the statement. The founder of the Nairobi Women’s Hospital Dr Sam Thenya vowed to comply with the recommendations of the Council. “The health and needs of our patients always have been and always will be our priority,” he said adding that that they were willing to implement further improvements to ensure the facility provides the highest quality service to its patients.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper. Subscribe Now »

The hospital has been at the centre of controversy with reports claiming that doctors at the facility forced patients to undertake unnecessary procedures. The doctors were also accused of admitting patients in stable conditions and delaying discharging patients to allow medical bills to pile.

SEE ALSO :Fraud allegations push Nairobi Women's Hospital CEO out of office

Following the allegations, private health insurers suspended services with the Hospital on February 5. The hospital’s CEO Felix Wanjala was forced to step aside to allow investigations into the claims. He admitted that the allegations were serious.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.