US Supreme Court open to more damages against Sudan over embassy bombings
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.President Donald Trump’s administration urged the justices to side with the plaintiffs. The damages were imposed by default because for most of the litigation Sudan did not appear before a lower court to counter accusations that it harbored and provided support to the Islamist militant group al Qaeda, which led to the bombings. Sudan denies the allegations. The truck bombs that detonated outside the embassies in Nairobi as well as Dar es Salaam, Tanzania marked the first large-scale al Qaeda attack. Three years later, on Sept. 11, 2001, al Qaeda operatives carried out attacks in the United States, killing nearly 3,000 people. Starting in 2001, several groups of plaintiffs sued in federal court in Washington under the 1976 Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act, which generally bars claims against foreign countries except those designated by the United States as a state sponsor of terrorism, as Sudan has been since 1993. Other claims were made under local District of Columbia law. A federal judge found Sudan liable and awarded the plaintiffs $10.2 billion, including $4.3 in punitive damages. In 2017, the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit upheld Sudan’s liability, but ruled that a 2008 change in the law allowing for punitive damages was enacted after the bombings occurred and cannot be applied retroactively. During Monday’s arguments, some justices seemed skeptical that the 2008 change precluded such damages. “If we agree that compensatory damages apply retroactively, on what account does it make sense to speak of punitive damages not also applying retroactively, given that it’s authorized by the same statute?” conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch asked.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.