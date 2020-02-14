Africa confirms first coronavirus case in Egypt

Cleaning staff wearing protective masks stand outside the Cairo International Airport (CAI) in Heliopolis east of Cairo

Egypt confirmed on Friday its first coronavirus case and said the affected person was a foreigner who had been put into isolation at hospital.The health ministry said in a statement that it had immediately informed the World Health Organization and had taken all necessary preventative measures. It did not give the nationality of the affected person or any other details. WHO Egypt said on Twitter the person was carrying the virus, but had not shown any symptoms and was in a stable condition.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.