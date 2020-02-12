Prince Harry in talks with banking giant as he sets sights on earning millions

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. [Photo: Mirror]

Prince Harry has held talks with global banking giant Goldman Sachs as he sets his sights on earning millions in the corporate world with wife Meghan.The Duke of Sussex, 35, has discussed working with the controversial US finance firm.Contact with Goldman began in November, around the time Harry and Meghan said they were going to quit the royal family, a royal source says. Their bid for financial independence has now led to a PR guru suggesting they may earn £1billion in corporate deals and brand ambassador roles. Harry may follow footballer David Beckham and actress Gwyneth Paltrow to be a guest speaker at the bank’s Talks at GS. Goldman does not pay its guest speakers for the series but, sources say, it could pave the way for the Sussexes to forge a l­ucrative future relationship. Last week Harry spoke at an event sponsored by another big bank, JP Morgan, in Miami about having therapy and his struggles to deal with his mother’s death.

But the couple’s courting of big corporations is alarming some in royal circles who fear they could sully the royal brand. In 2016, Goldman agreed to pay a $5billion settlement for its role in the 2008 financial crisis. Goldman, and JP Morgan, were accused of piling debt on thousands of ­homeowners with toxic ­mortgages while raking in tens of billions in revenue a year. The couple may have earned about £750,000 for their Miami appearance but palace sources said they did not accept a fee. PR consultant expert Mark Borkowski said: “They’re going to earn fortunes, whether through speeches or ambassador work – these are £1billion handshakes.” A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “We do not comment on the Duke or Duchess’ private schedule.”

