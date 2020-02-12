Mzee Moi farewell (Photos)

A military chopper at the Wison Airport in Nairobi. Mzee Moi will be buried today at his Kabarak Home.

The Military Chopper carrying Mzee Moi's body at the Wilson Airport in Nairobi. Baringo Senator Gideon Moi is on board.

Body leaves Wilson Airport to Kabarak Airstrip for a 40-minute flight.

A chopper at the Kabarak airstrip in Nakuru. The funeral service will take place at the Kabarak University playground.

Cabinet renames Moi, Boxing days Chief of Defence Forces General Staff General Samson Mwathethe and other leaders have arrived at Kabarak Airstrip.

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli speaking to journalists at the Kabarak Airstrip.

Kenya’s second President Daniel arap Moi will be buried today at his Kabarak home in Nakuru County where he will be accorded full military honour.Security has been beefed up with a contingent of police officers including General Service Unit (GSU), regular police, traffic police and Administration Police (AP) deployed at Kabarak University where the ceremony will be held. Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya said over 60,000 people will be expected to attend the ceremony. As early as 3am mourners had started streaming in where they were given a loaf of bread and soda. This is how events have unfolded from the Wilson Airport.More to follow...

