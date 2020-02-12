Kenya’s second President Daniel arap Moi will be buried today at his Kabarak home in Nakuru County where he will be accorded full military honour.
Security has been beefed up with a contingent of police officers including General Service Unit (GSU), regular police, traffic police and Administration Police (AP) deployed at Kabarak University where the ceremony will be held.
Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya said over 60,000 people will be expected to attend the ceremony. As early as 3am mourners had started streaming in where they were given a loaf of bread and soda.
This is how events have unfolded from the Wilson Airport.
More to follow...
