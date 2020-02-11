Sahrawi: Mysterious African country ‘popping up’ in Mzee Moi’s funeral service

SADR President Brahim Ghali giving his tributes to the late Mzee Moi during the funeral ceremony at Nyayo Stadium on Tuesday. [Courtesy]

Little was known about Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) till its leader President Brahim Ghali attended the funeral ceremony of former president Daniel arap Moi at Nyayo Stadium today.While welcoming the heads of states who had come to attend the funeral service, President Uhuru Kenyatta mentioned Sahrawi, perhaps eliciting curiosity from viewers and mourners at the event. President Ghali gave his tribute to Mzee Moi in Arabic as his translator trailed his speech with English sentences. He praised the late former president as a Pan Africanist who played an important role in decolonisation of the continent. Ghali is the former SADR Ambassador to Algeria. Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic also called Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic, is a country in North Africa that controls parts of the western Sahara region. The Islamic country lies deep in the Sahara region and was colonised by the Spanish up to 1976. Thereafter, a political outfit in the Western Sahara region known as Polisario Front (Popular Front for the Liberation of Saguia el-Hamra and Río de Oro) has been in the forefront of liberation from the Moroccans. Sarwahi is located in the Moroccan Wall and the border of Algeria with a population of 538,000 people.

The people living in the Country, also known as the Sarwahi driven from a Spanish word meaning inhabitant of the desert, were driven from their homes during the Spanish Sahara in 1975 and were previously living as refugees in a corner of Algeria for close to 40 years. Although not recognized by many, the Sarwahi Republic is recognized by the United Nations member states. The national languages of SADR are Spanish and Arabic.

