Legendary footballer Pele experiencing ‘depression', barely leaves home
SEE ALSO :Pele's son: Football legend depressed and embarrassed to leave homeHe has been in and out of hospital in recent years for various health issues. He never fully recovered from one of his hip operations, leaving him dependent on a walker, Edinho said. "He's doing a bit better than when he was in a wheelchair recently, but he still has a hard time getting around," said Edinho, 49.
Pele's public appearances have grown increasingly rare with age. Last April he traveled to Paris for a promotional appearance with French rising star Kylian Mbappe, but had to be hospitalized shortly after for kidney problems. In 2014, he was placed in intensive care for dialysis after contracting a severe urinary infection. The Brazilian great, whose real name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, has only one kidney, after a broken rib during a match forced doctors to remove the other. He has also suffered a series of hip problems. Edinho said despite those issues his father is "doing well" physically.
