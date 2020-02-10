Committee appointed to run Nairobi Women’s Hospital after CEO steps down

The Nairobi Women’s Hospital CEO has stepped down.The hospital will now be run by an Operating Committee on an interim capacity. This decision was arrived at by the institution’s board after the CEO Felix Wanjala stepped down to allow for investigations into allegations of fraud at the facility. A statement to newsrooms read, “In the interim, the leadership of Nairobi Women’s Hospital will be undertaken by an Operating Committee reporting to the Board. This committee is comprised of three Evercare representatives.”

The hospital said this will allow the review process to take place in the best possible conditions, to ensure clarity on the allegations made. “The Nairobi Women’s Hospital and the management team are committed to cooperating fully and in the most open manner,” the statement read in part. Its Chief Executive stepped down over the weekend following a barrage of allegations targeted at the hospital.

Wanjala admitted the allegations were serious and said his stepping aside was to allow the investigation team to do their work. “I have taken time to think about this, although I don’t believe the allegations are true. I would want our patients to regain confidence in us as a healthcare provider. To achieve this we need an independent review of our operations,” he said in a memo to its staff on Saturday.

The hospital has been accused of admitting and detaining patients unnecessarily as part of meeting their financial targets. However, Wanjala held the hospital has not done anything wrong and refuted claims that they were putting revenue targets before patient care in their operations. In the last week, private health insurers suspended services with the hospital following numerous allegations of cost inflation at the facility. The Association of Kenya Insurers (AKI) said the indefinite suspension would remain as a “thorough review” on the quality and costs of the hospital’s services is conducted.

