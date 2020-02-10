Moi couldn’t allow any child to die in school, says Sossion
"We have lost the inspectorate section and quality assurance. We call on the government to fully restore them... So that we can drive out the cartels taking up the ministry," he said. Sossion said that during the reign of Moi, the safety of the learners was not an issue of discussion "Moi would not allow any child to die in school," he stated.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.“His hallmark was quality education and a strong and professional education system.” He attributed the deaths of pupils from accidents in cases of buildings collapsing or school fires to the weakened inspectorate and quality assurance systems in the sector, which cropped up after Moi left office.
This comes after the Kakamega Primary School stampede which left 14 pupils dead and over 30 others injured in Kakamega County. In September 2019, a building collapsed and killed seven pupils and injured 57 in Precious Talents Academy in Nairobi County. The Ministry of Education was forced to relocate the learners at Ayany Primary School after the incident. In his tribute, Mr Sossion lauded Moi's contributions that led to the formation and registration of the Knut in 1984. According to Sossion, the former president teamed up with other likeminded nominees at the Legco and moved a motion to have a common body to front the grievances of the teachers. Mzee Moi's body is at Parliament building for the third day of public viewing. Last week, President Uhuru Kenyatta declared National Mourning and ordered flags to be flown half-mast after the demise of the former Head of State. A memorial service is planned for Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi, tomorrow, ahead of internment at Kabarak in Nakuru County.
